Dr. Erika Huston, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Huston's Office Locations
Treatment of the Foot and Ankle1888 N Country Club Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 327-6367
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huston diagnosed my foot neuropathy and extremely sore toe quickly and efficiently, and provided good advice as well as a topical gel for the toe problem. The gel solved the toe pain that I had experienced for 4 months, and it removed the pain within 3 days. I found her to be an excellent podiatrist. Hey listen carefully to my problems, saw me and short notice, and the prescription gel was a excellent solution and prevented the need for any surgical intervention on the toe. I can confidently recommend Dr. Huston as an excellent podiatrist from my experience with her. And her office staff is very competent and friendly as well.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Southern Arizona Va Healthcare System
- ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huston has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huston speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Huston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.