Dr. Erika Huston, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.7 (19)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erika Huston, DPM

Dr. Erika Huston, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Huston works at Gilbert D Shapiro, DPM, Tucson, AZ in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Treatment of the Foot and Ankle
    1888 N Country Club Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716 (520) 327-6367

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 17, 2021
    Dr. Huston diagnosed my foot neuropathy and extremely sore toe quickly and efficiently, and provided good advice as well as a topical gel for the toe problem. The gel solved the toe pain that I had experienced for 4 months, and it removed the pain within 3 days. I found her to be an excellent podiatrist. Hey listen carefully to my problems, saw me and short notice, and the prescription gel was a excellent solution and prevented the need for any surgical intervention on the toe. I can confidently recommend Dr. Huston as an excellent podiatrist from my experience with her. And her office staff is very competent and friendly as well.
    John Delmonte — Jan 17, 2021
    About Dr. Erika Huston, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1558511006
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern Arizona Va Healthcare System
    • ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
