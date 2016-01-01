Dr. Erika Hutz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Erika Hutz, DO
Dr. Erika Hutz, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutz's Office Locations
- 1 5060 N Broadway St Ofc Uptown, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 293-4200
-
2
Swedish Covenant House Calls5140 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 293-8776
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. Erika Hutz, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, German
- 1821481607
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutz speaks German.
Dr. Hutz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.