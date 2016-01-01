Overview

Dr. Erika Iddings, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Iddings works at Ascension Medical Group in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Constipation and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.