Dr. Erika Johnston-Macananny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erika Johnston-Macananny, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Johnston-Macananny works at
Locations
Shady Grove Fertility7607 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 445-9352
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- National Capital
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our experience with Dr. Johnston was everything we could have hoped for as we navigated infertility and, ultimately, IVF. My husband and I found Dr. Johnston to be compassionate and relatable, but also straightforward and transparent in explaining our options and helping us to create a plan for treatment, one that was both as practical and realistic as possible, while also maximizing our chances for success. We are beyond thrilled to share that she helped us bring our first baby into the world, and when the time comes, we will be eager to work with her again to continue building our family.
About Dr. Erika Johnston-Macananny, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Thomas Jefferson University Medical College
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston-Macananny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston-Macananny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston-Macananny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston-Macananny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston-Macananny.
