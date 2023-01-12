See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Erika Johnston-Macananny, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.8 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erika Johnston-Macananny, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Johnston-Macananny works at Shady Grove Fertility in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shady Grove Fertility
    7607 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 445-9352

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Female Infertility
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Advanced Maternal Age Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • National Capital
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Our experience with Dr. Johnston was everything we could have hoped for as we navigated infertility and, ultimately, IVF. My husband and I found Dr. Johnston to be compassionate and relatable, but also straightforward and transparent in explaining our options and helping us to create a plan for treatment, one that was both as practical and realistic as possible, while also maximizing our chances for success. We are beyond thrilled to share that she helped us bring our first baby into the world, and when the time comes, we will be eager to work with her again to continue building our family.
    Courtney S. — Jan 12, 2023
    Specialties

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    • English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1548325871
    • 1548325871
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Medical College
    Residency
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Medical College
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York Upstate Medical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erika Johnston-Macananny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston-Macananny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnston-Macananny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnston-Macananny works at Shady Grove Fertility in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Johnston-Macananny’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston-Macananny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston-Macananny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston-Macananny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston-Macananny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

