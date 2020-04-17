Dr. Klemperer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erika Klemperer, MD
Overview
Dr. Erika Klemperer, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Klemperer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Erika Klemperer MD1807 E Cabrillo Blvd Ste B, Santa Barbara, CA 93108 Directions (805) 770-7726Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klemperer?
gracious, talented, empathetic and a true expert in the field -- comprehensive care -- for the "whole person" --
About Dr. Erika Klemperer, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1487776548
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klemperer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klemperer works at
Dr. Klemperer has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Skin Discoloration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klemperer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Klemperer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klemperer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klemperer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klemperer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.