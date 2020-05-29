Dr. Erika Kutsch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Kutsch, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erika Kutsch, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Kutsch works at
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5328
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Voorhees443 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 309-8508
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Dr. Kutsch works with my 4 and 6 year old sons for Celiac. She is an amazing doctor who is well versed in her field, compassionate and has wonderful communication skills with her young patients and their parents. She was a God send to me going through the process of their diagnosis and care.
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1033348297
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Dr. Kutsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kutsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutsch works at
Dr. Kutsch has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutsch.
