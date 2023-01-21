See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Toledo, OH
Dr. Erika Manis, MD

Sleep Medicine
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Toledo, OH
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erika Manis, MD

Dr. Erika Manis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Manis works at ProMedica Physicians Pulmonary/Sleep Medicine in Toledo, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Toledo Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists Inc.
    2109 Hughes Dr Ste 760, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-7555
  2. 2
    Promedica Physicians Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine
    5308 Harroun Rd Ste 180, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-7555
  3. 3
    Promedica Physicians Family Medicine
    2865 N Reynolds Rd Ste 260, Toledo, OH 43615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 578-4280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Central Sleep Apnea
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Central Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Night Terror Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movement Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2023
    Dr. Mannis is very detailed and pays attention. This goes such a long way. She's very smart and cares about her patients. She has fine above and beyond for me and it's helped me with my narcolepsy so much!
    JL — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Erika Manis, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659630770
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erika Manis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Manis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

