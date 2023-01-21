Overview of Dr. Erika Manis, MD

Dr. Erika Manis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Manis works at ProMedica Physicians Pulmonary/Sleep Medicine in Toledo, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.