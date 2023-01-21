Dr. Erika Manis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Manis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erika Manis, MD
Dr. Erika Manis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Manis' Office Locations
Toledo Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists Inc.2109 Hughes Dr Ste 760, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-7555
Promedica Physicians Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine5308 Harroun Rd Ste 180, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 291-7555
Promedica Physicians Family Medicine2865 N Reynolds Rd Ste 260, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 578-4280
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Paramount
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mannis is very detailed and pays attention. This goes such a long way. She's very smart and cares about her patients. She has fine above and beyond for me and it's helped me with my narcolepsy so much!
About Dr. Erika Manis, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1659630770
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
