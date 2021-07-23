Dr. Erika McPhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika McPhee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erika McPhee, MD
Dr. Erika McPhee, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA.
Dr. McPhee's Office Locations
Agility Orthopedics92 Montvale Ave Ste 1400, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 279-7040
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor McPhee it's an exceptional doctor. Lovely personality , very informative with information. Best doctor relationship I've ever had. Would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Erika McPhee, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1881747749
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- Hand Surgery
Dr. McPhee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McPhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McPhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McPhee has seen patients for Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McPhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. McPhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.