Dr. Erika Mello Souza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mello Souza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Mello Souza, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erika Mello Souza, DO
Dr. Erika Mello Souza, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Dr. Mello Souza works at
Dr. Mello Souza's Office Locations
-
1
Jordan Physician Associates46 Obery St Ste 2, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 830-6116Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mello Souza?
Dr Mello is a great doctor. She takes the time to discuss and explain. Highly recommend this office
About Dr. Erika Mello Souza, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1245437342
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mello Souza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mello Souza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mello Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mello Souza works at
Dr. Mello Souza has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mello Souza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mello Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mello Souza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mello Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mello Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.