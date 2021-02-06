Dr. Mikulec has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erika Mikulec, MD
Overview of Dr. Erika Mikulec, MD
Dr. Erika Mikulec, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madison, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison.
Dr. Mikulec works at
Dr. Mikulec's Office Locations
-
1
Alliance Healthcare Services Inc.1211 Fish Hatchery Rd, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 252-8000
-
2
Ssm Health Dean Medical Group - N. High Point Road Madison752 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 294-6246
-
3
Ssm Health Dean Medical Group - S. Stoughton Road Madison1821 S Stoughton Rd, Madison, WI 53716 Directions (608) 294-6246
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful care throughout my pregnancy, and would HIGHLY recommend! Dr. Mikulec cares about her patients on an individual level, is extremely knowledgeable in the field, and listens to concerns before establishing next steps. In addition, she is extremely passionate about postpartum care and making sure her patients are set up for success for life after baby is born. She deserves a ten star review!!
About Dr. Erika Mikulec, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1205195542
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
