Dr. Erika Moody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Moody, MD
Overview of Dr. Erika Moody, MD
Dr. Erika Moody, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Cincinnati Medical Center/College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Moody works at
Dr. Moody's Office Locations
-
1
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine7505 Main St Ste 420, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (346) 666-7119Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moody?
Dr Moody is very patient and listens and uses charts and models to explain the issues going on and is very patient and reassuring. She listens and is willing to approach the issues head on, just as I was. I truly appreciate her calm demeanor but amazing expertise in what took doctors more than a year and tons of medication -- she was able to sort out quickly. Her entire office is very calming and very clean. Support staff is amazing, personable, friendly, and very informed, and very respectufl. Overall, my experience with Dr Moody has been life changing and I look forward to those changes only getting better.
About Dr. Erika Moody, MD
- Pain Management
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1073879607
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas-San Antonio Health Science Center
- Baylor College Medicine/Affiliated Hospitals
- CHRIST HOSPITAL
- University of Cincinnati Medical Center/College of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moody has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moody accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moody works at
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Moody. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.