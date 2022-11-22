See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Erika Moody, MD

Pain Management
5.0 (59)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erika Moody, MD

Dr. Erika Moody, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Cincinnati Medical Center/College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Moody works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Moody's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
    7505 Main St Ste 420, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 666-7119
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic

Treatment frequency



Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Levator Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Tension Myalgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pudendal Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Dr Moody is very patient and listens and uses charts and models to explain the issues going on and is very patient and reassuring. She listens and is willing to approach the issues head on, just as I was. I truly appreciate her calm demeanor but amazing expertise in what took doctors more than a year and tons of medication -- she was able to sort out quickly. Her entire office is very calming and very clean. Support staff is amazing, personable, friendly, and very informed, and very respectufl. Overall, my experience with Dr Moody has been life changing and I look forward to those changes only getting better.
    Daniel D. L. — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Erika Moody, MD

    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073879607
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas-San Antonio Health Science Center
    Residency
    • Baylor College Medicine/Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • CHRIST HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati Medical Center/College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erika Moody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moody has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moody accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Moody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moody works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Moody’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Moody. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

