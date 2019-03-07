Overview

Dr. Erika Music, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Music works at Dermatology Consultants, Lexington, KY in Lexington, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.