Dr. Erika Music, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erika Music, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Music works at
Locations
Dermatology Consultants Psc2424 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 277-3027Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology Consultants351 Radio Park Dr Ste 101, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 623-4241
Stroger Hospital of Cook County1900 W Polk St Rm 519, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-4479
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome dr & staff. She found out what no other physician could & cured it. She listens and is kind & super smart. She is super fast & efficient. Entire staff is helpful. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Erika Music, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1508005752
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Music has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Music accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Music has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Music works at
Dr. Music has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Music on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Music. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Music.
