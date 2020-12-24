Overview of Dr. Erika Nathan, MD

Dr. Erika Nathan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Nathan works at Behavioral Wellness Group, Mentor, OH, Mentor, OH in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.