Dr. Erika Nathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erika Nathan, MD
Dr. Erika Nathan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Nathan works at
Dr. Nathan's Office Locations
Glovan Pollak and Associates LLC8224 Mentor Ave Ste 208, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (212) 721-3462
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Nathan for almost 10 years and my mom has been seeing her for at least 15+. I was finally diagnosed with the correct mental health disorder and the medication I am taking, I will honestly say, has saved my life.
About Dr. Erika Nathan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
