Dr. Erika Nornhold, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (22)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erika Nornhold, MD is a Dermatologist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.

Dr. Nornhold works at AHN Dermatology West in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Circulatory Centers - Erie
    2501 W 12th St Ste 1, Erie, PA 16505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 835-2316
  2. 2
    St Vincent Neurosurgery
    1910 Sassafras St Ste 300, Erie, PA 16502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 452-7809

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Allegheny General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erika Nornhold, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093928624
    Education & Certifications

    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nornhold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nornhold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nornhold works at AHN Dermatology West in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Nornhold’s profile.

    Dr. Nornhold has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nornhold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nornhold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nornhold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nornhold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nornhold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

