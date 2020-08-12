Dr. Nornhold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erika Nornhold, MD is a Dermatologist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Circulatory Centers - Erie2501 W 12th St Ste 1, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 835-2316
St Vincent Neurosurgery1910 Sassafras St Ste 300, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-7809
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Good news a) nice efficient removal of one lesion on head b) good recommendation ( another physician ) for additional lesion work Poor news - took one ( 1 ) year to schedule a visit
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Dermatology
Dr. Nornhold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nornhold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nornhold has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nornhold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nornhold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nornhold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nornhold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nornhold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.