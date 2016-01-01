Dr. Ryst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erika Ryst, MD
Overview of Dr. Erika Ryst, MD
Dr. Erika Ryst, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Ryst's Office Locations
Theory and Practice6121 Lakeside Dr Ste 230, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 786-7881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Erika Ryst, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryst accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.