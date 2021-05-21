See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Erika Sato, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (119)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erika Sato, MD

Dr. Erika Sato, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Sato works at My Houston Surgeons in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sato's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Advanced Nose & Sinus
    9230 Katy Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-0700
    Monday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Houston Plastics Craniofacial and Sinus Surgery
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2290, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-0700

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 21, 2021
    110 percent satisfied! Every part of this process from my consult to surgery to recovery exceeded my expectations! Dr. Sato made it a priority to be accessible to answer all my questions and she was so encouraging through recovery.
    — May 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erika Sato, MD
    About Dr. Erika Sato, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538452909
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erika Sato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sato has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Sato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

