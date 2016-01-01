Dr. Erika Solis-Gilmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solis-Gilmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Solis-Gilmore, MD
Overview of Dr. Erika Solis-Gilmore, MD
Dr. Erika Solis-Gilmore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Solis-Gilmore works at
Dr. Solis-Gilmore's Office Locations
Womens Specialists of New Mexico201 Cedar St SE Ste 5640, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 843-6168
Riverside Office6320 Riverside Plaza Ln NW Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87120 Directions (505) 843-6168
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Erika Solis-Gilmore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1306987250
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- University Of New Mexico
Dr. Solis-Gilmore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solis-Gilmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solis-Gilmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Solis-Gilmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solis-Gilmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solis-Gilmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solis-Gilmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.