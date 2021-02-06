See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Trumbull, CT
Dr. Erika Strohmayer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Erika Strohmayer, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erika Strohmayer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Ichan School of Medicine

Dr. Strohmayer works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    115 Technology Dr Unit C101, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 372-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Complications Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Strohmayer?

    Feb 06, 2021
    Dr Strohmayer is the most caring soft spoken doctor that I have ever met in all my years as a senior citizen. It really shows how she wants to help and you are not just another face in her schedule . I have never been rushed out and digs into my life to find out what is going on in my life to see if something could be effecting my health. I could tell what kind of person by how pleasant her staff is. I have to say that she is a doctor that makes you feel good with her advice when you leave. I wish more doctors were like Dr Strohmayer.
    D. Tricarico — Feb 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erika Strohmayer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erika Strohmayer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Strohmayer to family and friends

    Dr. Strohmayer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Strohmayer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erika Strohmayer, MD.

    About Dr. Erika Strohmayer, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306018221
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Ichan School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Ichan School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Ichan School of Medicine
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erika Strohmayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strohmayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strohmayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strohmayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strohmayer works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Trumbull, CT. View the full address on Dr. Strohmayer’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Strohmayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strohmayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strohmayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strohmayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Erika Strohmayer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.