Dr. Erika Strohmayer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Ichan School of Medicine



Dr. Strohmayer works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.