Dr. Erika Tanner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Madison Ob.gyn. Associates LLC115 Fountains Blvd Ste A, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 853-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Mississippi Health Partners
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have never had a physician so caring and supportive of the patient. The clinic has a pleasant atmosphere and the staff has great personalities. I would recommend any woman to this doctor and clinic.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center, Department Of Ob/Gyn
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center, Department Of Obsterics and Gynecology
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Spelman College
