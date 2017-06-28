Overview of Dr. Erika Woodson, MD

Dr. Erika Woodson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurotology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Woodson works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.