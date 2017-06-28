Dr. Erika Woodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Woodson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurotology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (833) 989-2044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Woodson is amazing. She treated me for hearing loss and was so thoughtful about the approach and in looking to understand the complicated cause in my case. So many doctors wanted to write me off because they did not understand what was going on or did not have the knowledge, and Dr. Woodson was the only one smart enough (and interested enough) to work through it with me. You can tell she genuinely cares for what she does and those she treats. I am forever grateful for her.
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodson has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.