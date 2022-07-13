Dr. Erika Ynga, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ynga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erika Ynga, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erika Ynga, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Ynga works at
Locations
-
1
Lorraine Road Dental Care7385 UNIVERSITY PKWY, Bradenton, FL 34202 Directions (941) 280-3932Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ynga?
Dr Ynga is a wonderful dentist. She knows her dentistry, and the staff is great too!
About Dr. Erika Ynga, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1114056272
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ynga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ynga accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ynga using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ynga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ynga works at
Dr. Ynga speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ynga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ynga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ynga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ynga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.