Overview of Dr. Eriks Lusis, MD

Dr. Eriks Lusis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine, Detroit, Mi and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital and Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Lusis works at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Battle Creek, MI and Three Rivers, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.