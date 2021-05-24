Dr. Eriks Lusis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lusis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eriks Lusis, MD
Overview of Dr. Eriks Lusis, MD
Dr. Eriks Lusis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine, Detroit, Mi and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital and Three Rivers Health.
Dr. Lusis' Office Locations
Neurosurgery of Kalamazoo P.c.1541 Gull Rd Ste 200, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 343-1264
Borgess Health Park Laboratory3035 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Directions (269) 343-1264
Three Rivers Health Homecare & Hospice711 S Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093 Directions (269) 273-9691
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital
- Three Rivers Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Utmost respect for him. He is thorough, kind, and provides explanations and expectations. If I need surgery I would trust him. His office is well run. The person who rooms you could be slightly nicer. But overall my experience has been positive.
About Dr. Eriks Lusis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093812349
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St. Louis
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine, Detroit, Mi
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lusis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lusis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lusis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lusis has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lusis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lusis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lusis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lusis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lusis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.