Dr. Erin Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Allen, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Locations
Providence Dermatologic Specialties5330 NE Glisan St Ste 200, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful group of people. They were so helpful and kept me free from pain during the surgery,
About Dr. Erin Allen, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
