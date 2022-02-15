Dr. Erin Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Erin Anderson, MD
Dr. Erin Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg391 Serpentine Dr Ste 500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-8221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
PMC - Center for Urology2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2050, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 585-8221
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr Anderson she's through and efficient doesn't waste time and she's very knowledgeable a great doctor
About Dr. Erin Anderson, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1821226960
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
