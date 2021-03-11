Dr. Erin Banta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Banta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin Banta, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ At Buffalo Sch Of Med and Biomedical Sci SUNY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Rheumatology, Allergy, and Immunology Associates - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 410, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2097
-
2
Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Care of New York City336 Central Park W, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 686-6321
-
3
Mxbowen Physician PC225 E 57th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 686-6321
-
4
Myrtle Avenue7949 MYRTLE AVE, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (212) 686-6321
-
5
East 36th St116 E 36th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 686-6321
-
6
New York Allergy and Sinus Centers420 W 23RD ST, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 686-6321
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Banta, is like a doctor on television; I had the pleasure of being seen by her in one of her Queens offices. She took her time explaining everything I did not understand, she answered all of my questions, (and I had a lot of them). She is great and knows her stuff. Thank you Dr. Banta!
About Dr. Erin Banta, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144433830
Education & Certifications
- The Pennsylvania State University Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- McMaster University
- Univ At Buffalo Sch Of Med and Biomedical Sci SUNY
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banta speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Banta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banta.
