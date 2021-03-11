See All Allergists & Immunologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Erin Banta, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erin Banta, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ At Buffalo Sch Of Med and Biomedical Sci SUNY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Banta works at NYU Langone Rheumatology, Allergy, and Immunology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Glendale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Rheumatology, Allergy, and Immunology Associates - Mineola
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 410, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2097
  2. 2
    Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Care of New York City
    336 Central Park W, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 686-6321
  3. 3
    Mxbowen Physician PC
    225 E 57th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 686-6321
  4. 4
    Myrtle Avenue
    7949 MYRTLE AVE, Glendale, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 686-6321
  5. 5
    East 36th St
    116 E 36th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 686-6321
  6. 6
    New York Allergy and Sinus Centers
    420 W 23RD ST, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 686-6321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Hives
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Hives

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergan Cross-Reactivity Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2021
    Dr. Banta, is like a doctor on television; I had the pleasure of being seen by her in one of her Queens offices. She took her time explaining everything I did not understand, she answered all of my questions, (and I had a lot of them). She is great and knows her stuff. Thank you Dr. Banta!
    Damaris Pearson — Mar 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Erin Banta, MD
    About Dr. Erin Banta, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144433830
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Pennsylvania State University Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Internship
    • McMaster University
    Medical Education
    • Univ At Buffalo Sch Of Med and Biomedical Sci SUNY
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
