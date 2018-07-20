See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fairhope, AL
Dr. Erin Bardin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Erin Bardin, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Erin Bardin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - M.D..

Dr. Bardin works at Haley Dermatology in Fairhope, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Wittmer, MD
Dr. Steven Wittmer, MD
4.3 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Frank Wang, MD
Dr. Frank Wang, MD
4.1 (18)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Haley Dermatology
    202 Rock Creek Pkwy, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 928-3844

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash
Acne
Skin Discoloration
Rash
Acne
Skin Discoloration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bardin?

    Jul 20, 2018
    I just loved Dr. Bardin she puts you at ease. Tells you everything up front. I have never had a better experience and I have had a lot done. Now I want a lot more. Thanks Dr. Bardin Kathryn Alexander
    Kathryn Alexander in Foley — Jul 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erin Bardin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erin Bardin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bardin to family and friends

    Dr. Bardin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bardin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erin Bardin, MD.

    About Dr. Erin Bardin, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871785279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology - LSU
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LSU School of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA - BS Biology/Biological Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Bardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bardin works at Haley Dermatology in Fairhope, AL. View the full address on Dr. Bardin’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bardin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Erin Bardin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.