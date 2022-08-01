Dr. Erin Barth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Barth, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Barth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Locations
Associates in Digestive Health - Fort Myers13051 University Dr Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 772-3636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barth has taken care of me for 1 1/2 years. She discovered I have gastroparisis. And other issues. She is very smart, and Thorough. Thanks for the help.
About Dr. Erin Barth, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English, French
- 1972765055
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barth has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barth speaks French.
303 patients have reviewed Dr. Barth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.