Dr. Erin Berry, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview of Dr. Erin Berry, MD

Dr. Erin Berry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Berry works at Planned Parenthood Great Northwest Hawai'i Alaska Indiana Kentucky in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Berry's Office Locations

    Planned Parenthood Great Northwest Hawai'i Alaska Indiana Kentucky
    2001 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 769-0045
    5020 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 729-0506
    14730 Ne 8th St, Bellevue, WA 98007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 769-0045

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Nausea
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Erin Berry, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619130556
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berry has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Berry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

