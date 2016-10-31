Overview

Dr. Erin Boh, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Boh works at Tulane Doctors - Heart & Vascular - Covington in Covington, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pemphigoid, Psoriatic Arthritis and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.