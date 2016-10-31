Dr. Erin Boh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Boh, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Boh, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Boh works at
Locations
Tulane Doctors - Heart & Vascular - Covington101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 406, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 893-1291
Tulane Dermatology Clinic1415 Tulane Ave # 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boh goes over and beyond any physician I've ever known. She is very highly regarded by her colleagues. I'm extremely pleased with her commitment to my complex situation. She has demonstrated that she is compassionate and caring of her patients. She has qualities of an outstanding physician that should be in every physician.
About Dr. Erin Boh, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1790797454
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Meml Hosp-U Tx Hsc
- Tulane Affil/Charity Hosps
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
