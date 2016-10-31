See All Dermatologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Erin Boh, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Erin Boh, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Boh works at Tulane Doctors - Heart & Vascular - Covington in Covington, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pemphigoid, Psoriatic Arthritis and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tulane Doctors - Heart & Vascular - Covington
    101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 406, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 893-1291
    Tulane Dermatology Clinic
    1415 Tulane Ave # 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pemphigoid
Psoriatic Arthritis
Herpes Simplex Infection
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 31, 2016
    Dr. Boh goes over and beyond any physician I've ever known. She is very highly regarded by her colleagues. I'm extremely pleased with her commitment to my complex situation. She has demonstrated that she is compassionate and caring of her patients. She has qualities of an outstanding physician that should be in every physician.
    Mary in Houma — Oct 31, 2016
    About Dr. Erin Boh, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790797454
    Education & Certifications

    • Parkland Meml Hosp-U Tx Hsc
    • Tulane Affil/Charity Hosps
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Boh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boh has seen patients for Pemphigoid, Psoriatic Arthritis and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Boh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

