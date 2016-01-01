Overview of Dr. Erin Cook, MD

Dr. Erin Cook, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Cook works at UCLA Health Westwood Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Constipation and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.