Overview

Dr. Erin Culbert, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Culbert works at Northeast Medical Group Internal Medicine in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.