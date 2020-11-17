Dr. Erin Cummins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Cummins, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Cummins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo, Merit Health Central, Merit Health Madison, Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Cummins works at
Locations
Central Surgical1190 N State St Ste 502, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 944-1781Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Yazoo City Satellite Clinic823 Grand Ave, Yazoo City, MS 39194 Directions (601) 944-1781
Surgical Clinic Associates, PA501 Marshall St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 944-1781
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo
- Merit Health Central
- Merit Health Madison
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed. Outstanding in every way.
About Dr. Erin Cummins, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
