Dr. Erin Doren, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Plastic Surgery Center - Tosa Health Center1155 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5759
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Wait times were a bit longer than usual because she was doubled booked - but I knew that going in and was grateful they were able to get me in, Dr Doren is fabulous and listens to everything and never makes me feel rushed.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1477780237
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Plastic Surgery
