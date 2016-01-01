Dr. Erin Dressel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dressel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Dressel, MD
Overview of Dr. Erin Dressel, MD
Dr. Erin Dressel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Dressel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dressel's Office Locations
-
1
Mile High OB/GYN4545 E 9th Ave, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0430
-
2
Mile High OB/GYN Associates - Centennial8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 320C, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 963-0432
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dressel?
About Dr. Erin Dressel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1407205487
Education & Certifications
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dressel accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dressel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dressel works at
Dr. Dressel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dressel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dressel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dressel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.