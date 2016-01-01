See All Neurologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Erin Elmore, MD

Neurology
2.3 (3)
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erin Elmore, MD

Dr. Erin Elmore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Elmore works at Essex Neurological Associates, P.A. (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elmore's Office Locations

    Essex Neurological Associates
    81 Northfield Ave Ste 301, West Orange, NJ 07052 (973) 373-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders

Treatment frequency



EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Erin Elmore, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780711382
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Albert Einstein Medical Center
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elmore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Elmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Elmore works at Essex Neurological Associates, P.A. (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Elmore’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmore.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.