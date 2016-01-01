Dr. Elmore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erin Elmore, MD
Overview of Dr. Erin Elmore, MD
Dr. Erin Elmore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Elmore works at
Dr. Elmore's Office Locations
-
1
Essex Neurological Associates81 Northfield Ave Ste 301, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 373-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elmore?
About Dr. Erin Elmore, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1780711382
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elmore works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.