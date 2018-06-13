Overview of Dr. Erin Farrell, MD

Dr. Erin Farrell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.



Dr. Farrell works at Singer Haley Vision Center in Metairie, LA with other offices in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.