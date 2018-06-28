Dr. Frankowicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erin Frankowicz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erin Frankowicz, DO
Dr. Erin Frankowicz, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Dr. Frankowicz works at
Dr. Frankowicz's Office Locations
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Dearborn Heights Office25150 Ford Rd Ste 100, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Frankowicz! She has been great with my and treating him with lyme disease and his side effects. I am planning on switching to her myself.
About Dr. Erin Frankowicz, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1346470234
Education & Certifications
- Garden City Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.