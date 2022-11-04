Dr. Erin Fricke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fricke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Fricke, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Fricke, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Fricke works at
Locations
Spectrum maternal fetal medicine25 Michigan St NE Ste 5200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-3681Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My regular doctor referred me to Dr. Fricke for speciality care. Dr. Fricke was amazing and I am so glad I got to see her. She was very knowledgeable, kind, caring, explained things in a way we could understand, and put all of our worries at ease.
About Dr. Erin Fricke, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fricke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fricke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fricke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fricke has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Breech Position, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fricke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fricke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fricke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fricke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fricke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.