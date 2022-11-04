Overview

Dr. Erin Fricke, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Fricke works at SHMG Maternal Fetal Medicine - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Breech Position along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.