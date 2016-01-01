See All Pediatricians in Newport News, VA
Dr. Erin Funderburke, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erin Funderburke, MD

Dr. Erin Funderburke, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newport News, VA. 

Dr. Funderburke works at Children's Clinic Ltd in Newport News, VA with other offices in Hayes, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Funderburke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Clinic Ltd
    Childrens Clinic Ltd
321 Main St, Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-0358
  2. 2
    Children's Clinic
    Children's Clinic
3055 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Hayes, VA 23072
(804) 642-9231

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Influenza (Flu)
Laryngitis
Limb Swelling
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Erin Funderburke, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821447954
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Funderburke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funderburke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Funderburke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Funderburke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funderburke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funderburke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funderburke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

