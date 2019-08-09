See All Neurologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Erin Furr-Stimming, MD

Neurology
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erin Furr-Stimming, MD

Dr. Erin Furr-Stimming, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Furr-Stimming works at UTHealth Houston Neurosciences in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Huntington's Disease and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Furr-Stimming's Office Locations

    UTHealth Neurosciences Movement Disorders and Neurodegenerative Diseases Clinic
    6410 Fannin St Ste 1014, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 325-7080
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Huntington's Disease
Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor
Huntington's Disease
Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    Humana Health Plan of Texas
    MultiPlan

    Aug 09, 2019
    I fly in from Phoenix to see her every six months. It is well worth the cost and they trouble of flying.
    — Aug 09, 2019
    About Dr. Erin Furr-Stimming, MD

    • Neurology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477749216
    Education & Certifications

    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Furr-Stimming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Furr-Stimming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Furr-Stimming works at UTHealth Houston Neurosciences in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Furr-Stimming’s profile.

    Dr. Furr-Stimming has seen patients for Huntington's Disease and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furr-Stimming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Furr-Stimming. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furr-Stimming.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furr-Stimming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furr-Stimming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

