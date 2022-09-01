Overview

Dr. Erin Gardner, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Gardner works at Dermatology Specialists of Saint Louis in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.