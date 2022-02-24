See All Hand Surgeons in Springfield, MO
Dr. Erin Greer, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erin Greer, MD

Dr. Erin Greer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.

Dr. Greer works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greer's Office Locations

    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery
    3555 S National Ave # 2, Springfield, MO 65807 (417) 875-3800

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cox Medical Center South
  Cox Monett Hospital

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicaid of Missouri
    Medicare
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    Feb 24, 2022
    I saw Dr.Greer for Carpel Tunnel in my left hand. He was kind and patient, and he went step by step explaining what was wrong and how to treat it. He was understanding about my fear of needles, and he did an amazing job giving me a cortisone shot. I was terrified to see a doctor, but he put me completely at ease, and I highly recommend him.
    Sharlene Phillips — Feb 24, 2022
    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English
    1598845851
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greer works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Greer’s profile.

    Dr. Greer has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

