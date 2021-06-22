Dr. Erin Grimsby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimsby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Grimsby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erin Grimsby, MD
Dr. Erin Grimsby, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Grimsby works at
Dr. Grimsby's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 5, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grimsby?
Dr Grimsby is absoultly is the best. She listens to what you want and need. She really cares about her patients. I'm so happy she's my doctor. I feel like I got my life back.
About Dr. Erin Grimsby, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1871810630
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimsby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimsby accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grimsby using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grimsby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimsby works at
Dr. Grimsby has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimsby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimsby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimsby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimsby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimsby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.