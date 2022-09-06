See All Podiatric Surgeons in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Erin Jerlin, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (23)
Map Pin Small Virginia Beach, VA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Erin Jerlin, DPM

Dr. Erin Jerlin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They completed their residency with New York College of Podiatric Medicine

Dr. Jerlin works at AOS - Princess Anne Health Complex in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA and Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jerlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AOS - Princess Anne Health Complex
    1975 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 321-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Louis N Carideo MD Inc
    808 Battlefield Blvd S, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 389-7367
  3. 3
    Chesapeake Office
    733 VOLVO PKWY, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 321-3300
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Leigh Atrium
    844 Kempsville Rd Ste 101, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 321-3300
  5. 5
    Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialist
    6160 Kempsville Cir Ste 200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 321-3384

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Your feet and you will love her. Hands (feet?) down, she's the best. And you'll get a hug when she's finished.
    Paul DaVia — Sep 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erin Jerlin, DPM
    About Dr. Erin Jerlin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720079080
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jerlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jerlin has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jerlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

