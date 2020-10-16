Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erin Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erin Johnson, MD
Dr. Erin Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
3300 Main Street Laboratory3300 Main St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-7035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Recently saw this doctor. She was wonderful.
About Dr. Erin Johnson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1639563810
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.