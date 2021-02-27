Overview

Dr. Erin Kallock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine.



Dr. Kallock works at Tacoma Acupuncture, Health and Wellness in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.