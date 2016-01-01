See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Erin Kiehna, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erin Kiehna, MD

Dr. Erin Kiehna, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Kiehna works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kiehna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold
    330 Billingsley Rd Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2568

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Erin Kiehna, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1619181898
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Kiehna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiehna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiehna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiehna works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kiehna’s profile.

    Dr. Kiehna has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiehna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiehna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiehna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

