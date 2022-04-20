Overview of Dr. Erin Klein, DPM

Dr. Erin Klein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They graduated from William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Bannockburn in Bannockburn, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL and Mount Prospect, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.