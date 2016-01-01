See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Erin Kunkel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Erin Kunkel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Erin Kunkel, MD

Dr. Erin Kunkel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Kunkel works at Obstetrics and Gynecology Services Providence Ri 148 West River St. in Providence, RI with other offices in North Attleboro, MA, East Greenwich, RI and East Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary E Lyster, MD
Dr. Mary E Lyster, MD
4.4 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Sandra Fleming, MD
Dr. Sandra Fleming, MD
4.9 (99)
View Profile

Dr. Kunkel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics and Gynecology Services Providence Ri 148 West River St.
    148 W River St Ste 8, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 606-3000
  2. 2
    6 WHIPPLE ST, North Attleboro, MA 02760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 695-9977
  3. 3
    Obstetrics and Gynecology Services East Greenwich Ri
    1377 S County Trl Unit 2A, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 606-3000
  4. 4
    117 Ellenfield St Ste 101, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 606-3000
  5. 5
    Obstetrics and Gynecology Services East Providence Ri
    900 Warren Ave Ste 101, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 606-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
First Trimester Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
First Trimester Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kunkel?

    Photo: Dr. Erin Kunkel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erin Kunkel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kunkel to family and friends

    Dr. Kunkel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kunkel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erin Kunkel, MD.

    About Dr. Erin Kunkel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053759316
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kunkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunkel works at Obstetrics and Gynecology Services Providence Ri 148 West River St. in Providence, RI with other offices in North Attleboro, MA, East Greenwich, RI and East Providence, RI. View the full addresses on Dr. Kunkel’s profile.

    Dr. Kunkel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Erin Kunkel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.