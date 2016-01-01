See All Pediatricians in Chelmsford, MA
Dr. Erin Lager, MD

Pediatrics
Overview of Dr. Erin Lager, MD

Dr. Erin Lager, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. 

Dr. Lager works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Chelmsford, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lager's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hvma-chelmsford
    228 Billerica Rd, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 250-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Erin Lager, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861849192
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lager works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Chelmsford, MA. View the full address on Dr. Lager’s profile.

    Dr. Lager has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

